Fresnillo PLC Maintains Steady Silver Output in 2024

Fresnillo PLC, the world’s largest primary silver producer, reports a stable start to 2024 with silver production up slightly from last year due to contributions from the Juanicipio mine and higher ore grades at San Julián Veins. Gold production dipped mainly because of the Noche Buena mine nearing the end of its life cycle and a lower grade at Herradura. The company remains focused on safety, efficiency, and cost reduction while maintaining its full-year production guidance.

