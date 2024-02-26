Freshpet Shares Management Insights in Online Presentation

Freshpet (FRPT) has provided an announcement.

Freshpet has released a presentation on its website for investors, detailing insights that its management team will share with analysts and stockholders. While this information is made publicly available, it is not considered officially “filed” under securities law. The company is known for utilizing its online investor platform to communicate important information in line with regulatory disclosure requirements.

