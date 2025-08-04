Freshpet Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Freshpet ( (FRPT) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, Freshpet reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing a significant increase in net sales and net income compared to the previous year. Despite economic challenges, the company achieved a 12.5% increase in net sales and a net income of $16.4 million, driven by volume gains and improved operational efficiencies. Freshpet has updated its 2025 outlook, reducing its net sales target to reflect current economic conditions but maintaining its commitment to growth and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (FRPT) stock is a Buy with a $157.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Freshpet stock, see the FRPT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FRPT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FRPT is a Neutral.

Freshpet’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its robust revenue growth and strategic adjustments in response to economic challenges. However, its overvaluation and negative technical indicators present significant risks. The company’s ability to enhance profitability and cash flow will be critical to improving its financial health and stock performance.

To see Spark’s full report on FRPT stock, click here.

More about Freshpet

Freshpet operates in the pet food industry, focusing on providing fresh, natural pet foods made from locally farmed meats, vegetables, and fruits. Their products are available in various retail outlets across the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as online.

Average Trading Volume: 1,306,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.21B

For a thorough assessment of FRPT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue