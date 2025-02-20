Freshpet Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Freshpet ( (FRPT) ) just unveiled an update.

Freshpet reported significant financial progress for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with net sales increasing by 22% and 27.2% respectively, compared to the prior year. The company achieved positive net income for the first time, driven by improved gross margins and operational efficiencies. Freshpet also provided a positive outlook for 2025, projecting further sales growth and increased profitability, reflecting its strategic focus on transforming the pet food category and enhancing shareholder value.

Freshpet operates in the pet food industry, offering fresh, real food for dogs and cats. Their products are made from fresh meats, vegetables, and fruits, prepared using natural ingredients and cooked in small batches to preserve quality. Freshpet’s offerings are available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

YTD Price Performance: -9.53%

Average Trading Volume: 609,992

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.41B

