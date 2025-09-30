Frequentis AG Announces Major Share Spin-Off in Strategic Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frequentis AG ( (DE:FQT) ) has provided an announcement.

Frequentis AG announced a significant managerial transaction involving the spin-off of 3,960,000 shares from Frequentis Group Holding GmbH to CDS Capital GmbH, both controlled by Johannes Bardach. This transaction, concluded on September 29, 2025, is part of a spin-off for absorption agreement, indicating a strategic restructuring within the company that could impact its operational dynamics and stakeholder interests.

More about Frequentis AG

Frequentis AG is a company based in Vienna, Austria, operating in the technology and communications industry. It is known for providing communication and information systems for control centers with safety-critical tasks, focusing on sectors such as air traffic management, public safety, and defense.

Average Trading Volume: 6,778

Current Market Cap: €981.6M

