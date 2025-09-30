Frenkel Topping Reports Strong Interim Results Amidst Potential Acquisition Talks

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Frenkel Topping ( (GB:FEN) ) is now available.

Frenkel Topping Group PLC reported a 17% increase in revenue and a 14% rise in adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2025, highlighting continued growth despite economic challenges. The company saw a 12% growth in Funds Under Management and received accolades for its investment solutions. Operationally, the group expanded its Major Trauma Support Partnership and increased its Medico-Legal expert witnesses, while also launching new products and rebranding efforts to enhance its market presence. Discussions are ongoing with Harwood Private Equity LLP regarding a potential cash offer for the company, with a decision expected by October 20, 2025.

More about Frenkel Topping

Frenkel Topping Group PLC is a specialist financial and professional services firm focusing on the personal injury and clinical negligence marketplace. The company provides financial advice and asset protection services, particularly for clients experiencing financial vulnerability due to personal injury or clinical negligence. Their services include investment management, independent financial advice, and care and case management, with a strong emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impacts.

Average Trading Volume: 61,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £55.92M

See more insights into FEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue