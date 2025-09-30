Frenkel Topping Agrees to £65.8 Million Acquisition by Irwell Bidco

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Frenkel Topping ( (GB:FEN) ) is now available.

Frenkel Topping Group PLC has agreed to a recommended offer from Irwell Financial Services Bidco Limited, a company formed by Harwood Private Equity LLP, to acquire all of its issued and to be issued ordinary share capital. The acquisition, valued at approximately £65.8 million, will be implemented through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. The offer provides shareholders with a choice between a cash offer and an alternative offer involving shares and loan notes. The deal represents a premium on the current share price and is expected to enhance Frenkel Topping’s market position and provide potential benefits to its stakeholders.

Frenkel Topping Group PLC is a specialist financial and professional services firm operating in the personal injury and clinical negligence marketplace. The company provides expertise and services throughout the lifecycle of a personal injury or clinical negligence claim, aiming to achieve the best long-term outcomes for its clients.

