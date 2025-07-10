French State Increases Stake in Eutelsat Communications

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Eutelsat Communications ( (FR:ETL) ) has provided an update.

The French State, through the Agence des participations de l’Etat, has acquired 64,586,426 shares of Eutelsat Communications, crossing a significant voting rights threshold. This acquisition is part of Eutelsat’s planned equity raising strategy, involving two capital increases aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and market influence.

More about Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications is a prominent player in the satellite communications industry, providing a range of satellite-based services. The company focuses on delivering broadcasting, broadband, and data connectivity solutions to various markets globally.

Find detailed analytics on ETL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue