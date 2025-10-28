Freight Technologies Secures $1 Billion Equity Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Freight Technologies ( (FRGT) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 28, 2025, Freight Technologies, Inc. announced a significant equity purchase facility agreement with an institutional investor, allowing the company to direct the investor to purchase up to $1 billion in ordinary shares. This agreement provides the company with financial flexibility and the potential to strengthen its market position. The arrangement includes a registration rights agreement to facilitate the resale of shares and a placement agency agreement with R. F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. as the exclusive placement agent. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s operations by providing capital for growth while ensuring compliance with Nasdaq and SEC regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (FRGT) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Freight Technologies stock, see the FRGT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FRGT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FRGT is a Neutral.

Freight Technologies faces significant financial instability, with declining revenues and high leverage being the most critical concerns. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the lack of positive valuation metrics further weighs on the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates in the logistics and transportation industry, focusing on providing technology-driven solutions for freight management. The company is involved in the sale and issuance of ordinary shares, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol ‘FRGT’.

Average Trading Volume: 1,066,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.22M

