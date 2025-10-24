Freeport-McMoRan Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Amid Challenges

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. ( (FCX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. presented to its investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. is a leading international mining company primarily engaged in the production of copper, gold, and molybdenum, with significant operations in the United States, South America, and Indonesia. The company is known for its large-scale mining operations and substantial reserves.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Freeport-McMoRan reported a net income of $674 million, or $0.46 per share, with adjusted net income totaling $722 million, or $0.50 per share. The company faced challenges due to a temporary suspension of operations in Indonesia following a mud rush incident, impacting its production and sales figures.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included consolidated copper production of 912 million pounds and gold production of 287 thousand ounces. The average realized prices were $4.68 per pound for copper and $3,539 per ounce for gold. Despite the operational challenges, Freeport maintained a strong financial position with operating cash flows of $1.7 billion and capital expenditures of $1.1 billion.

Looking ahead, Freeport-McMoRan remains optimistic about its long-term outlook, with expectations of a phased restart of operations in Indonesia and continued focus on growth initiatives. The company is also advancing its leaching and technology innovation initiatives to enhance production efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Overall, Freeport-McMoRan is poised to navigate the current challenges while focusing on strategic growth and maintaining its commitment to responsible mining practices.

