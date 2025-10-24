Freeman Gold Advances Lemhi Project with Drill Program Completion and Conference Participation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Freeman Gold Corp ( (TSE:FMAN) ).

Freeman Gold Corp. announced its participation in the upcoming Idaho Mining Conference and the completion of its infill drill program at the Lemhi Gold Project, which included additional core holes to expand high-grade results. The drill program aims to convert inferred ounces to measured or indicated categories and explore further extensions of the Lemhi deposit. The company is conducting a feasibility study to support project advancement, with results to be released as they become available. This development is crucial for Freeman Gold’s strategic positioning in the mineral exploration industry, as it seeks to enhance its resource base and move towards production.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FMAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FMAN is a Neutral.

Freeman Gold Corp’s stock score is driven by a strong balance sheet and positive corporate developments, suggesting potential for future growth. However, financial performance challenges and valuation constraints weigh on the overall score. The upward technical momentum and strategic corporate events offer optimism, but the company’s immediate revenue and cash flow issues require resolution to improve its financial outlook.

More about Freeman Gold Corp

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property, which spans 30 square kilometers of land with a near-surface oxide gold resource. The company aims to advance the project towards a production decision, with a current mineral resource estimate of 988,100 ounces of gold in measured and indicated categories and 256,000 ounces in inferred resources. Freeman Gold is committed to expanding and advancing its project, supported by a preliminary economic assessment indicating a potential after-tax net present value of US$329 million.

Average Trading Volume: 510,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$59.16M

