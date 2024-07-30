Freelancer Ltd. Sees Mixed Financial Performance in 1H24

Freelancer Ltd. (AU:FLN) has released an update.

Freelancer Ltd. reports a downturn in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for the first half of 2024, with a slight 0.8% decrease in Freelancer GMV and a more significant 20.5% drop in Escrow.com GMV. Despite these declines, the company saw a 57.1% increase in operating cash flow and maintained a steady cash reserve of $21.2 million. The marketplace added 3.21 million new users and 409k projects, indicating robust platform activity despite financial challenges.

