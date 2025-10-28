Freelancer Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Freelancer ( (AU:FLN) ) has provided an announcement.

Freelancer Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Robert Matthew Barrie acquiring 382,297 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This change reflects an increase in Barrie’s direct holding, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and stability.

More about Freelancer

Freelancer Limited operates in the online freelancing and crowdsourcing industry, providing a platform that connects employers and freelancers globally. The company focuses on offering a wide range of services including project management, job posting, and talent acquisition.

Average Trading Volume: 95,689

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$99.2M

