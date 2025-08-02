Freehold Royalties Ltd. Reports Strong Q2 Growth

Freehold Royalties Ltd. ((TSE:FRU)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. recently held its earnings call, showcasing a strong sentiment of growth and resilience. The company reported robust production and financial performance, driven by strategic acquisitions and high productivity wells, despite facing challenges in drilling activity and lower oil pricing.

Record Production Levels

Freehold Royalties Ltd. achieved a remarkable production milestone, reaching 16,584 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day with a liquid weighting of 67%. This achievement marks a new high for the company, underscoring its operational efficiency and strategic focus on maximizing production.

Strategic U.S. Expansion

The company reported a 9% production growth compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to strategic acquisitions in the Permian Basin. This expansion highlights Freehold’s commitment to enhancing its footprint in key U.S. regions, contributing significantly to its overall production growth.

High Productivity Wells

Freehold’s investment in high productivity wells paid off with 31 new wells achieving initial production rates exceeding 73,000 BOE per day. These wells have been instrumental in boosting the company’s production levels, demonstrating the effectiveness of its strategic investments.

Strong Financial Performance

The financial results for the quarter were impressive, with funds from operations reaching $57 million or $0.35 per share. This represents a 40% increase in FFO per share compared to 2021, reflecting the company’s strong financial health and operational success.

Increased Leasing Activity

Leasing and bonus activities contributed $5.8 million in revenue for the first half of 2025. This increase in leasing activity underscores Freehold’s ability to capitalize on its assets and generate additional revenue streams.

Dividend Payments

Freehold continued to reward its shareholders, distributing $44 million in dividends during the second quarter. This commitment to shareholder returns highlights the company’s strong cash flow and confidence in its financial position.

Balance Sheet Strength

The company maintained a robust balance sheet with net debt standing at $271 million, equating to a 1.1x trailing net debt to funds from operations. This financial stability positions Freehold well for future growth and investment opportunities.

Drilling Rig Activity Slowdown

Despite the overall positive performance, Freehold experienced a slowdown in drilling rig activity in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins, with a 10% decline year-to-date. This slowdown presents a challenge but also an opportunity for strategic reassessment.

Canadian Drilling Slowdown

Seasonal factors led to a slowdown in Canadian drilling activity, with the number of wells decreasing from 65 to 45 during the spring break-up. This seasonal trend is a regular occurrence and is factored into the company’s operational planning.

Lower Benchmark Oil Pricing

The company faced a decrease in benchmark oil pricing, which was 11% lower than the previous quarter, dropping to approximately $64 a barrel. This decline in oil prices poses a challenge but is mitigated by Freehold’s strategic positioning and operational efficiencies.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Freehold’s management provided optimistic guidance, emphasizing strong production growth and strategic positioning despite market volatility. The company aims to maintain its production rate and financial performance, supported by strategic acquisitions and investments in key North American regions. Freehold remains focused on maximizing shareholder value through continued growth and robust financial management.

In conclusion, Freehold Royalties Ltd.’s earnings call highlighted a positive sentiment driven by strong production and financial performance. The company’s strategic expansions and investments have positioned it well for continued growth, despite challenges in drilling activity and oil pricing. Shareholders can remain optimistic about Freehold’s future prospects as it continues to navigate the dynamic energy market.

