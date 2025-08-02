Freehold Royalties Ltd. Reports Strong Q2 Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Reports Strong Q2 Growth

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Reports Strong Q2 Growth

Freehold Royalties Ltd. ((TSE:FRU)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Freehold Royalties Ltd. recently held its earnings call, showcasing a strong sentiment of growth and resilience. The company reported robust production and financial performance, driven by strategic acquisitions and high productivity wells, despite facing challenges in drilling activity and lower oil pricing.

Record Production Levels

Freehold Royalties Ltd. achieved a remarkable production milestone, reaching 16,584 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day with a liquid weighting of 67%. This achievement marks a new high for the company, underscoring its operational efficiency and strategic focus on maximizing production.

Strategic U.S. Expansion

The company reported a 9% production growth compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to strategic acquisitions in the Permian Basin. This expansion highlights Freehold’s commitment to enhancing its footprint in key U.S. regions, contributing significantly to its overall production growth.

High Productivity Wells

Freehold’s investment in high productivity wells paid off with 31 new wells achieving initial production rates exceeding 73,000 BOE per day. These wells have been instrumental in boosting the company’s production levels, demonstrating the effectiveness of its strategic investments.

Strong Financial Performance

The financial results for the quarter were impressive, with funds from operations reaching $57 million or $0.35 per share. This represents a 40% increase in FFO per share compared to 2021, reflecting the company’s strong financial health and operational success.

Increased Leasing Activity

Leasing and bonus activities contributed $5.8 million in revenue for the first half of 2025. This increase in leasing activity underscores Freehold’s ability to capitalize on its assets and generate additional revenue streams.

Dividend Payments

Freehold continued to reward its shareholders, distributing $44 million in dividends during the second quarter. This commitment to shareholder returns highlights the company’s strong cash flow and confidence in its financial position.

Balance Sheet Strength

The company maintained a robust balance sheet with net debt standing at $271 million, equating to a 1.1x trailing net debt to funds from operations. This financial stability positions Freehold well for future growth and investment opportunities.

Drilling Rig Activity Slowdown

Despite the overall positive performance, Freehold experienced a slowdown in drilling rig activity in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins, with a 10% decline year-to-date. This slowdown presents a challenge but also an opportunity for strategic reassessment.

Canadian Drilling Slowdown

Seasonal factors led to a slowdown in Canadian drilling activity, with the number of wells decreasing from 65 to 45 during the spring break-up. This seasonal trend is a regular occurrence and is factored into the company’s operational planning.

Lower Benchmark Oil Pricing

The company faced a decrease in benchmark oil pricing, which was 11% lower than the previous quarter, dropping to approximately $64 a barrel. This decline in oil prices poses a challenge but is mitigated by Freehold’s strategic positioning and operational efficiencies.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Freehold’s management provided optimistic guidance, emphasizing strong production growth and strategic positioning despite market volatility. The company aims to maintain its production rate and financial performance, supported by strategic acquisitions and investments in key North American regions. Freehold remains focused on maximizing shareholder value through continued growth and robust financial management.

In conclusion, Freehold Royalties Ltd.’s earnings call highlighted a positive sentiment driven by strong production and financial performance. The company’s strategic expansions and investments have positioned it well for continued growth, despite challenges in drilling activity and oil pricing. Shareholders can remain optimistic about Freehold’s future prospects as it continues to navigate the dynamic energy market.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement