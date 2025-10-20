Freehill Mining Ltd. Announces Quotation of 60 Million Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Freehill Mining Ltd. ( (AU:FHS) ) has provided an announcement.

Freehill Mining Ltd. announced the quotation of 60 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure, potentially improving its market position and providing additional resources for its operational expansion.

More about Freehill Mining Ltd.

Freehill Mining Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and production of minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing its operational capabilities.

Current Market Cap: A$13.83M

