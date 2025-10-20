Freehill Mining Expands Placement to Boost Chilean Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Freehill Mining Ltd. ( (AU:FHS) ) has shared an update.

Freehill Mining Limited has announced an increase in its placement size, raising a total of $540,000 through a non-brokered placement. The funds will be used for capital expenditure in its Chilean operations and working capital purposes, with the Chairman participating in the placement for $125,000. This move is expected to bolster the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the mining sector.

Freehill Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on aggregate processing operations primarily in Chile. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a market focus on sophisticated investors.

Current Market Cap: A$13.83M

