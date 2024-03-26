Freegold Ventures Secures $10M in Financing

Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) has released an update.

Freegold Ventures Limited has successfully completed a $10 million brokered private placement financing, with Paradigm Capital serving as the sole agent. The funds raised through the issuance of 25 million units at $0.40 each, including shares and warrants, will be allocated to exploration activities on the company’s Alaskan mineral projects and for general corporate purposes. Renowned investor Eric Sprott participated significantly, maintaining approximately 27.1% ownership post-offering.

