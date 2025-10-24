freee K.K. Completes Payment for New Restricted Shares Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

freee K.K. ( (JP:4478) ) just unveiled an update.

freee K.K. has completed the payment process for the issuance of new restricted shares, as resolved in their September 26, 2025 Board of Directors’ meeting. This issuance involves 29,621 common shares allocated to directors and employees, potentially enhancing the company’s governance and aligning interests with stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4478) stock is a Hold with a Yen3780.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on freee K.K. stock, see the JP:4478 Stock Forecast page.

freee K.K. operates in the financial technology industry, providing cloud-based accounting and business management software solutions primarily targeting small and medium-sized enterprises in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 566,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen214.5B

