Frasers Trust Prices S$175M Fixed Rate Notes

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (SG:BUOU) has released an update.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has successfully priced a S$175 million offering of 3.830% fixed rate notes due in 2029, under its S$1 billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme. The notes, guaranteed by Perpetual (Asia) Limited, are set for issuance on 26 March 2024 and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange. Proceeds from the notes will fund refinancing efforts, acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

