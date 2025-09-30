Frasers Hospitality Trust Announces Privatization and Delisting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frasers Property ( (SG:TQ5) ) has provided an update.

Frasers Property Hospitality Trust has announced a proposed privatization through a trust scheme of arrangement, which involves the acquisition of all stapled securities by the Offeror, excluding those held by TCC Group Investments Limited and Frasers Property Limited. This move, which has been sanctioned by the court, will lead to the delisting of Frasers Hospitality Trust, potentially impacting its stakeholders and altering its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:TQ5) stock is a Hold with a S$1.00 price target.

Frasers Property Hospitality Trust Holdings Pte. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, focusing on hospitality-related real estate investments. It manages Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust, both established in 2014, with a market focus on hospitality assets.

