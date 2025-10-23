Foxtons Group Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Amidst Sales Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Foxtons ( (GB:FOXT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Foxtons Group PLC reported a 3% increase in Q3 2025 revenue to £49.0m, driven by a robust performance in its lettings segment, which offset a weaker sales market impacted by consumer uncertainty and the delayed Autumn Budget. The company continues to focus on lettings as a stable revenue base, with recent acquisitions contributing positively. Despite challenges in the sales market, Foxtons is optimistic about medium-term growth, supported by strategic acquisitions and operational improvements. The company is also advancing a cost optimization strategy with a planned head office relocation and has initiated a share buyback program.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FOXT) stock is a Buy with a £62.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foxtons stock, see the GB:FOXT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FOXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FOXT is a Outperform.

Foxtons’ strong financial performance is the primary driver of its overall score, supported by solid revenue growth and profitability. The valuation is fair, offering a reasonable P/E ratio and dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which tempers the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FOXT stock, click here.

More about Foxtons

Foxtons Group PLC is a prominent player in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on lettings, sales, and financial services. The company is known for its strong market position in the lettings sector, offering property management and related services, with a significant presence in the London market.

Average Trading Volume: 690,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £163.5M

Learn more about FOXT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue