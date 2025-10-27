Foxtons Group Plc Managerial Share Purchase Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Foxtons ( (GB:FOXT) ).

Foxtons Group Plc announced a transaction involving the purchase of 50,000 ordinary shares by Nigel Rich, a person discharging managerial responsibilities. The transaction was conducted at a price of £0.55 per share on 24 October 2025, reflecting an investment in the company’s stock, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FOXT) stock is a Buy with a £61.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foxtons stock, see the GB:FOXT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FOXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FOXT is a Outperform.

Foxtons’ strong financial performance is the most significant factor, supported by robust revenue growth and efficient cash flow management. The valuation is reasonable, with a fair P/E ratio and a decent dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates some short-term weakness, but no major momentum shifts. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

More about Foxtons

Foxtons Group Plc operates in the real estate industry, primarily offering real estate agency services. The company focuses on the London property market, providing services such as property sales, lettings, and mortgage broking.

Average Trading Volume: 700,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £162.9M

