Foxtons Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Foxtons ( (GB:FOXT) ) has issued an update.

Foxtons Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 60,000 of its ordinary shares at a consistent price of 55 pence per share. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its share capital, with the purchased shares set to be cancelled, affecting the total voting rights and shares in issue, which stakeholders can use for regulatory calculations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FOXT) stock is a Buy with a £62.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foxtons stock, see the GB:FOXT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FOXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FOXT is a Outperform.

Foxtons’ strong financial performance is the primary driver of its overall score, supported by solid revenue growth and profitability. The valuation is fair, offering a reasonable P/E ratio and dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which tempers the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FOXT stock, click here.

More about Foxtons

Foxtons Group PLC operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on estate agency services in the UK. The company is known for its property sales, lettings, and mortgage broking services, catering to a diverse market of property buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants.

Average Trading Volume: 640,058

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £164.3M

Find detailed analytics on FOXT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue