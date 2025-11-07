Fox Factory Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Fox Factory Holding ( (FOXF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fox Factory Holding presented to its investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp., a leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance products for specialty sports and vehicles, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company is known for its innovative products and strong brand presence in the sports and automotive sectors.

In the third quarter of 2025, Fox Factory reported a net sales increase of 4.8% year-over-year, reaching $376.4 million. Despite this growth, the company experienced a net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $4.8 million in the same quarter last year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 5.7% to $44.4 million, showcasing resilience in a challenging market environment.

Key financial highlights include a 17.4% increase in net sales for the Aftermarket Applications Group and a 15.1% rise for the Powered Vehicles Group. However, the Specialty Sports Group saw a decline of 11.2% in net sales, attributed to inventory management by OEMs and distributors. Fox Factory also extended its credit agreement maturity to 2030, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, Fox Factory’s management remains focused on operational excellence and product innovation to navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment. The company has initiated a $25 million cost reduction program and is preparing for the next phase of this initiative. Despite near-term challenges, Fox Factory aims to strengthen its balance sheet and position itself for market recovery.

Overall, Fox Factory’s strategic investments and cost management initiatives are expected to support its long-term growth and competitive position in the industry, even as it faces headwinds from economic conditions and market dynamics.

