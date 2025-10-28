Fox Factory Holding Files SEC Corporate Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fox Factory Holding ( (FOXF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fox Factory Holding has made a filing with the SEC, indicating a corporate action or update. The details of this filing may have implications for the company’s operations or stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (FOXF) stock is a Hold with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fox Factory Holding stock, see the FOXF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FOXF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FOXF is a Neutral.

Fox Factory Holding’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance and technical analysis. The company faces significant profitability challenges and bearish technical indicators. Although there are positive signs in cash flow and strategic initiatives, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh heavily on the valuation.

To see Spark’s full report on FOXF stock, click here.

More about Fox Factory Holding

Average Trading Volume: 531,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.04B

See more data about FOXF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue