Fourace Industries Announces Successful AGM Resolution Approvals

Fourace Industries Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1455) ) has shared an announcement.

Fourace Industries Group Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 7 August 2025 were approved by shareholders via poll. The resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, declaration of dividends, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the board for issuing and repurchasing shares. The approval of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued operational and strategic flexibility.

More about Fourace Industries Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,557,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$345.2M

For an in-depth examination of 1455 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

