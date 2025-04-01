Four Leaf Acquisition Delays 10-K Filing

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation Class A ( (FORL) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation Class A has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The company cites the need for additional time to complete and review its financial statements as the primary reason for the delay. Despite this setback, the company anticipates filing the report within the 15-day grace period allowed by the SEC. Importantly, Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is committed to maintaining compliance and is diligently working to finalize the report. This notification was signed by Bala Padmakumar, the Chief Executive Officer.

More about Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation Class A

YTD Price Performance: 2.26%

Average Trading Volume: 2,713

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $46.21M

