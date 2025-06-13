Fosun International Announces Major Transaction in Jewelry Fashion Group

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Fosun International ( (HK:0656) ) has issued an announcement.

Fosun International’s subsidiary, Yuyuan, is facilitating a capital increase for its Jewelry Fashion Group, aiming to raise up to RMB2 billion from no more than 40 investors. This strategic move involves a series of transactions that will result in a deemed disposal of equity interest, reducing Fosun’s indirect holding in the group to 91.03%. The transaction is classified as a major one under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, necessitating shareholder approval and adherence to reporting requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 5,480,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$38.05B

