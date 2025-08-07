Foster Electric Company Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Profit Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Foster Electric Company, Limited ( (JP:6794) ) has issued an update.

Foster Electric Company reported consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 1.4% year-on-year to ¥32,136 million. The company experienced significant growth in operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with increases of 30.8% and 34.5% respectively, indicating improved operational efficiency. However, comprehensive income was negative at ¥(463) million, suggesting challenges in other financial areas. The company maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with an expected increase to ¥70.00 per share, reflecting confidence in future earnings despite a slight decrease in total assets and net assets.

More about Foster Electric Company, Limited

Foster Electric Company, Limited is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the electronics industry. The company is known for its production of audio equipment and related electronic components, focusing on innovation and quality in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 190,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen42.41B

For an in-depth examination of 6794 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue