Foshan Haitian Signs New Property Lease for Office Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3288) ) has issued an announcement.

Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. has entered into a property lease agreement with Foshan Tiande for office and commercial operations, covering an area of 37,789 square meters in Foshan City. This transaction, effective from December 2025 to November 2028, is considered a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules and aims to provide the company with more efficient office facilities to enhance daily business operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3288) stock is a Buy with a HK$40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:3288 Stock Forecast page.

More about Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. Class H

Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the production and sale of flavoring and food products. The company is a significant player in the food industry, focusing on enhancing the flavoring market with a strong presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 1,536,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$233.5B

Learn more about 3288 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue