Forza Lithium Rebrands to Planet Green Metals

Forza Lithium Corp., a Canadian lithium exploration company, has announced a rebranding to ‘Planet Green Metals Inc.’, with the new name and trading symbol ‘PGR’ taking effect on the Canadian Securities Exchange from April 9, 2024. The company, well-known for its Jeanette Lithium Property in Ontario, is committed to leveraging its strategic assets in North America to enhance shareholder value.

