Fortune Brands Innovations Launches $650M Stock Buyback Program

The Board of Directors of the Company approved a share repurchase program on January 29, 2024, authorizing the repurchase of up to $650 million of its outstanding common stock. The repurchases can be made through various means, including open market transactions and private negotiations, and the authorization is set to expire on January 29, 2026.

