Fortune Bay and Aero Energy Begin Drilling at Murmac Uranium Project

Fortune Bay ( (TSE:FOR) ) has provided an update.

Fortune Bay Corp. has commenced drilling at the Murmac Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan, in collaboration with Aero Energy Limited. The drilling program targets high-grade uranium deposits at Howland Lake, with plans for up to six drill holes totaling approximately 900 meters. This initiative is part of a strategic effort to explore priority targets with potential for significant basement-hosted uranium discoveries, enhancing Fortune Bay’s positioning in the uranium exploration sector.

More about Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay Corp. is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold projects in Canada and Mexico, and is advancing seven uranium exploration projects in Saskatchewan. The company aims to build a mid-tier exploration and development company through project advancement and strategic acquisitions.

YTD Price Performance: 59.52%

Average Trading Volume: 28,253

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$16.31M

