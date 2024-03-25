Fortuna Silver Mines to Present at Prestigious Gold Forum

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) has released an update.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set to make a presentation at Gold Forum Europe 2024 in Zürich, Switzerland, with CEO Jorge A. Ganoza speaking on April 9. The event is a major investment forum focusing on the precious metals sector. Fortuna is a Canadian mining company with a commitment to sustainable production of gold and silver across its five operating mines in the Americas and Africa.

