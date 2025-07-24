Fortress Minerals Achieves Record Sales Amidst Global Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Fortress Minerals Limited ( (SG:OAJ) ) is now available.

Fortress Minerals Limited reported its highest-ever sales volume in FY2025, marking the third consecutive year of record sales. Despite challenges like inflation and geopolitical uncertainties, the company secured four new offtake agreements, doubling its volume compared to FY2024. To meet growing demand, two new ball mills were commissioned at Bukit Besi, and a new crushing plant is under construction, expected to be operational by FY2026.

Fortress Minerals Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the minerals industry with a focus on high-grade iron ore. The company aims to diversify its business by exploring strategic and critical minerals to establish itself as a trusted regional minerals player.

Average Trading Volume: 84,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$109.9M

