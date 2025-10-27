Fortrea’s Phase 1 Study on D3S-001: Evaluating Food’s Impact on Drug Absorption

Fortrea Holdings Inc. ((FTRE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) is collaborating with D3 Bio (Wuxi) Co., Ltd on a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Phase 1 Open-label, Randomised, Crossover Study to Assess the Effect of Food on the Pharmacokinetics (PK) of D3S-001 in Healthy Adult Participants. The primary objective is to evaluate how food intake affects the pharmacokinetics and safety of D3S-001, a drug administered to healthy adults under both fasted and fed conditions.

The study is testing D3S-001, a 600 mg oral drug, to determine its pharmacokinetic profile and safety when administered with and without food. This will help understand the optimal conditions for drug absorption and efficacy.

This interventional study employs a randomized, open-label, crossover design. Participants are divided into two groups, receiving the drug under different conditions—fasted and fed—over two periods. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, with no masking involved.

The study began on July 10, 2025, with the latest update on September 26, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s current recruiting status and the timeline for potential results, which could impact future market strategies.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Fortrea Holdings Inc.’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results show a favorable pharmacokinetic profile for D3S-001. This could position the company competitively within the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

