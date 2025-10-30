Fortive’s Q3 2025 Results: Strong Performance and Strategic Moves

Fortive ( (FTV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fortive presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fortive Corporation, headquartered in Everett, Washington, is a global technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products, software, and services in the Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions segments. The company is known for its strong market positions and innovative technologies.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Fortive announced a GAAP diluted net earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 and an adjusted diluted net EPS of $0.68. The company also executed $1 billion in share repurchases, which represents approximately 6% of its diluted shares outstanding. Fortive has raised its full-year 2025 guidance, reflecting its strong performance and strategic execution.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include a revenue increase of 2.3% year-over-year to $1.03 billion, with core revenue up 1.9%. The company’s GAAP net income rose by 4.9% to $117 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 10.4% to $309 million. Fortive’s free cash flow for the quarter was $266 million, with a trailing twelve months free cash flow of $922 million. The company also completed the separation of its Precision Technologies segment, now operating as Ralliant Corporation.

Fortive’s strategic focus, termed the Fortive Accelerated strategy, is in execution mode, emphasizing profitable growth, disciplined capital allocation, and building investor trust. The company remains confident in its medium-term financial framework and is poised to create meaningful shareholder value in the coming years.

Looking ahead, Fortive’s management is optimistic about its future prospects, with an anticipated adjusted diluted net EPS for the full year 2025 now expected to be between $2.63 and $2.67. The company continues to focus on executing its strategy to drive growth and maximize shareholder returns.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue