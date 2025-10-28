Fortior Technology Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Financial Results with Strong R&D Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Fortior Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1304) ) is now available.

Fortior Technology’s 2025 third quarterly report highlights a mixed financial performance, with a notable increase in operating revenue by 21.46% compared to the previous year, reaching RMB 182,796,942.97. However, the company experienced a decline in total profit and net profit attributable to equity holders by 14.54% and 17.89%, respectively. Despite these declines, the company significantly boosted its R&D investment by 56%, indicating a strategic focus on innovation and long-term growth. The report also shows a strong net cash flow from operating activities, which increased by 46.55%, suggesting robust operational efficiency.

Fortior Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the technology sector. The company focuses on developing and providing technological solutions, with a significant emphasis on research and development, as evidenced by its substantial investment in R&D activities.

