Forte Biosciences Inc. Launches Promising Study on Alopecia Areata Treatment

Forte Biosciences Inc. ((FBRX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Forte Biosciences Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multi-center Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of FB102 in Patients With Severe to Very Severe Alopecia Areata.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of FB102, a potential treatment for severe alopecia areata, a condition causing significant hair loss. This study is significant as it addresses a condition with limited treatment options, potentially offering new hope for affected individuals.

The intervention being tested is FB102, an intravenous drug designed to treat severe to very severe alopecia areata. The study also includes a placebo group for comparison, ensuring the reliability of the results.

The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. Both participants and investigators are blinded to the treatment allocation to prevent bias. The primary purpose of the study is to evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness.

The study timeline indicates that it is not yet recruiting, with the initial submission and last update both dated September 25, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the beginning of the study’s journey and its current status.

Market implications of this study update could be significant for Forte Biosciences Inc., potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if the results are positive. The study’s progress may also influence the competitive landscape in the alopecia treatment market, where effective solutions are in demand.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

