Forsys Metals Announces Promising Drilling Results at Norasa Uranium Project

Forsys Metals ( (TSE:FSY) ) has provided an update.

Forsys Metals Corp. has reported additional interim drilling results from its ongoing Resource Extension and Exploration drilling program at the Norasa Uranium project. The results, which include significant uranium mineralization at the Valencia and Jolie Zone deposits, indicate a strong potential to expand and upgrade resources, thereby enhancing the project’s economic viability and extending its mine life.

More about Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on uranium exploration and development. The company is engaged in expanding its resource base at the Norasa Uranium project in Namibia, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium deposits.

YTD Price Performance: -32.86%

Average Trading Volume: 110,561

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$94.15M

Learn more about FSY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.