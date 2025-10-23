Forrestania Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ).

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 12,500 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 22, 2025. This move signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial standing and potentially expand its operations, which could have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Forrestania Resources Limited

Forrestania Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and processing of various minerals, catering to markets that demand these raw materials.

Average Trading Volume: 1,419,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$98.62M

