Forrestania Resources Extends Option for Hyden Gold Project Acquisition

Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ) has provided an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has extended its option to acquire Hyden Project Holdings Pty Ltd, which holds the Hyden Project in Western Australia, including the Lady Ada and Lady Magdalene gold deposits. The agreement allows the company to extend the option expiry date by one month for a fee, with 50% of any extension fee deductible from the Tranche 1 consideration cash. This strategic move underscores Forrestania’s commitment to expanding its gold asset base and enhancing its position in the gold exploration industry.

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality projects across Western Australia’s premier mining districts. The company is expanding its footprint in regions such as Southern Cross, Eastern Goldfields, and Forrestania through exploration and acquisitions, aiming to define significant gold resources for long-term development. Forrestania Resources is committed to creating shareholder value through systematic exploration and technical execution.

