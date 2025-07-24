Forrestania Resources Appoints New Director with Significant Share Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ) is now available.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Adam Turnbull as a director, effective from July 24, 2025. The announcement details Turnbull’s interests in the company’s securities, including 27,855,000 ordinary fully paid shares and various options, which could impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Forrestania Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,741,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$37.32M

For a thorough assessment of FRS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue