FormFactor Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Formfactor ( (FORM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Formfactor presented to its investors.

FormFactor, Inc. is a prominent provider of test and measurement technologies for the semiconductor industry, offering solutions that enhance device performance and yield knowledge across the semiconductor product lifecycle.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, FormFactor revealed that its revenue, gross margin, and earnings per share surpassed the midpoint of its outlook range. The company reported quarterly revenues of $202.7 million, marking a 3.5% increase from the previous quarter, although it represented a slight decline compared to the same period last year.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP net income of $15.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, and a non-GAAP net income of $25.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share. The company’s gross margin improved to 39.8% on a GAAP basis and 41.0% on a non-GAAP basis. Notably, the DRAM probe cards segment achieved double-digit sequential growth, setting a new record, while the Systems Segment also experienced a revenue increase.

Looking ahead, FormFactor’s management anticipates continued improvement in profitability through strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing gross margins. The company expects to deliver higher revenue, earnings, and gross margin in the fourth quarter, building on the momentum from the third quarter.

