Forge Resources Uncovers Visible Gold in Yukon Drilling Program

Forge Resources ( (TSE:FRG) ) has provided an announcement.

Forge Resources Corp. has announced promising results from its Phase II drilling program at the Alotta gold-copper porphyry property in Yukon. The initial drill hole, ALT-25-012, revealed significant visible gold within polymetallic veins, expanding the known strike length of the Payoff Zone to 500 meters. The drilling program aims to further explore the Alimony Target, a previously undrilled gold and molybdenum soil anomaly, potentially enhancing the company’s resource base and strengthening its position in the mining sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FRG) stock is a Buy with a C$1.00 price target.

More about Forge Resources

Forge Resources Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company’s primary products include gold and copper, with a market focus on identifying high-grade porphyry centers.

Average Trading Volume: 136,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$43.75M

