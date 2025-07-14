Forgame Holdings Ltd. Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Forgame Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0484) ) has provided an announcement.

Forgame Holdings Ltd. has announced the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, effective from July 14, 2025. This committee, established by the board in 2013, plays a crucial role in overseeing the nomination of directors and senior management, which is vital for the company’s governance and strategic direction.

Forgame Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is involved in the gaming industry, focusing on the development and distribution of online games.

YTD Price Performance: -3.70%

Average Trading Volume: 75,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$131.3M

