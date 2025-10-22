Foresta Group Holdings Updates Director’s Securities Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Leaf Resources Limited ( (AU:FGH) ) has issued an announcement.

Foresta Group Holdings Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Russell Allen. The change involved the exercise of options resulting in the acquisition of 76,923,077 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing the total number of shares held by SWAT7D Pty Ltd, where Mr. Allen is the sole director, to 888,235,880. This transaction reflects a strategic move in managing the company’s securities and could impact the company’s stock liquidity and market perception.

Average Trading Volume: 3,026,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$82.24M

