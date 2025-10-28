Foresta Group Holdings Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foresta Group Holdings Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 28 November 2025. This meeting is significant for shareholders as it affects their shareholding and voting rights. The company is making strides to enhance its global positioning in the renewable pine chemical and biomass pellet market, which could have implications for its operational growth and stakeholder interests.

Foresta Group Holdings Limited is a leading company in the natural and renewable pine chemical and biomass pellet manufacturing industry. It focuses on becoming a global supplier of these products, which are essential in industrial manufacturing and everyday products like adhesives, inks, and perfumes.

Average Trading Volume: 3,031,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$89.4M

