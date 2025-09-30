Foresight VCT PLC Maintains Voting Rights Status Quo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Foresight Vct ( (GB:FTV) ) has provided an announcement.

Foresight VCT PLC has announced that as of 30 September 2025, its issued share capital consists of 303,914,083 Ordinary Shares, with no changes from the previous month. The total number of voting rights is also 303,914,083, which shareholders can use to determine their interest in the company according to FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:FTV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FTV is a Outperform.

Foresight Vct’s stock is supported by strong technical indicators and an attractive valuation. The company’s strong profitability and robust balance sheet are slightly offset by challenges in revenue growth and cash flow management. The absence of debt and a high dividend yield further enhance its appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FTV stock, click here.

More about Foresight Vct

Average Trading Volume: 5,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For a thorough assessment of FTV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue