Foresight Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Ensures Market Stability

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest announcement is out from Foresight Autonomous Holdings ( (FRSX) ).

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, ensuring its continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company had previously faced non-compliance issues due to its American Depositary Shares trading below $1.00 for 30 consecutive days. By maintaining a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days, Foresight has resolved this issue, potentially stabilizing its market presence and reassuring stakeholders of its financial positioning.

More about Foresight Autonomous Holdings

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is a technology company that specializes in developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications through its subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd., and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. The company offers vision systems for various markets, including automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and heavy industrial equipment, with a focus on safety and situational awareness enhancements through AI technology and advanced analytics.

YTD Price Performance: 6.21%

Average Trading Volume: 758,212

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $28.11M

Find detailed analytics on FRSX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.